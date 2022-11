Not Available

A coming-of-age story that focuses on a summer romance, as experienced by a girl on the verge of adulthood. A 17-year-old university student returns home during her summer holidays to the port city of Keelung of on the outskirts of Taipei. She falls in love with a young man, but his association with a local gang sees him caught up in a turf war... A wistful portrayal of the fragile, brief-lived attraction between these two youths, and pleasant times spent with loving families.