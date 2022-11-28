Hei Feng Ke Zhan

Not Available

An intriguing tale of greed and double entendre,Black Wind Inn begins with the assassination of a security courier at the notorious Black Tiger Mountain, the habitat for killers and gangsters, while delivering charity money to disaster areas. To find the lost treasure and take revenge, the wife of the murdered courier decides to travel the treacherous path herself while disguising as a man. Her journey leads her to the Blackwind Inn, where she becomes involved in a dangerous game of sexual tension between her and the hotel owner. Who may very well be the key ling to the missing money and the murderers.