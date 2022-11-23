Hei shan lu

Not Available

The setting is a heavily wooded, bandit-infested mountain pass somewhere in northern China during the Sino-Japanese War. In a dilapidated church lives a sullen young woman and her ferocious mutt. Passing through are strong, silent traders and porters, to whom she dispenses food, foot care and occasional sexual favors. Following an attack by bandits, a brutish porter stays on to tend his injuries and make moves on the woman. She, meanwhile, has the mutual hots for another porter, the handsome, kindlier “Sixth Brother." As tensions rise between the two men, the Japanese arrive to take the place by force...