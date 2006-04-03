Heidi The Movie

2006

Heidi is an orphan with a knack for making friends - and finding trouble - wherever she goes! Whether it’s in the remote mountains of the Swiss Alps, to live with a grandfather she’s never known… or in Frankfort, as a companion for Klara, the wheelchair-bound girl of a wealthy family – Heidi is sure to win hearts, and stir up mischief along the way! But when her intolerant Aunt Dete appears, interested in Heidi’s money, Heidi suddenly finds herself in some real danger. It’ll take a lot of courage and perseverance to survive her wicked plans. With a little help from Klara, and nothing short of a small miracle… the girls make their way to safety – only to discover that there really is magic on the mountain – and her name is Heidi!