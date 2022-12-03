Not Available

Kheifets - this is the name given in Gitis slang to those who graduated from the workshop of Leonid Efimovich Kheifets. The last of the Mohicans, one of the most significant Russian directors of the late twentieth - early twenty-first centuries, master, teacher. A student of Knebel and Goncharov herself. Arbuzov and Zorin called him "the young man". Ravenskikh and Andrei Popov were friends with him. Oleg Borisov, Sergey Shakurov, Alina Pokrovskaya worked with him. Today we can confidently say that the Heifetz school exists. And how many of today's stars proudly say: I am a student of Leonid Efimovich! Derevianko, Petrov, Pal, Ardova, Tolstoganova. What did he teach them?