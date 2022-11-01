Not Available

Heimat 3: A Chronicle of Endings and Beginnings

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Heimat 3 is the third cycle of Edgar Reitz's monumental Heimat series, which premiered at the 2004 Venice Film Festival. The third Heimat completes the trilogy and brings together particularly the settings of Heimat 1. It follows the new generation of the Simon family, in a period spanning from 1989 to 2000. Germany changed dramatically in this period, and Reitz cleverly reflects the historical events through the characters’ lives.

Cast

Henry ArnoldHermann Simon
Salome KammerClarissa Lichtblau
Michael KauschErnst
Peter SchneiderTillmann Becker
Uwe SteimleGunnar Brehme
Tom QuaasUdo

