„Heimspiel“ tells the story about the game an energy company in Germany is playing with three villages. For lignite mining, villages are getting demolished, replacement villages are built from the scratch and the villagers are getting resettled. For some the demolition of their homes means great pain. Others, however, are happy about the generous financial compensation. But all of a sudden one of the villages will be preserved. Everyone in the village becomes an ally or an enemy. It‘s a film about the „home sweet home“, neighbourhoods and about the power of money.