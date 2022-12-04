HeimÞrá: In Thrall to Home

Not Available

Doubting details of her mother’s deathbed story, a skeptical daughter drags her brother on a genealogical goose chase through the Canadian prairies to the remote Icelandic highland. Determined to prove her mother spun tall tales, Erika delves into a basement full of file boxes only to find that family history triggers her own obsessive curiosity. Holed up with stacks of diaries, letters and pictures, Erika becomes spellbound by her increasing sense of belonging to an unfolding story.