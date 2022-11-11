Heinähattu, Vilttitossu ja Rubensin veljekset

Not Available

When Kattilakoski family goes on a week-long Summer vacation to a rented cottage, the local police constables Bigbelly and Stronglass are joyful. Finally one week of peace! Their joy doubles when they win a rent-free summer cottage for one week. What they don't know is, that these two cottages are next to each other! When the truth comes out, the constables are forced to masquerade themselves to remain incognito. Unfortunately their alter egos, artistic Rubens brothers, become an instant hit for Mother Kattilakoski. Mayflower and Quiltshoe have instant doubts about Rubens; they must be escaped bandits instead. The girls set to prove their theory.