Not Available

Heinze is lazy, and his wife is disgusted with him. His friend, Pat, secretly admires Mrs. Heinze, and one day tells her to make Heinze help her with her work. Heinze refuses to assist her and is doused with a pail of water. Angered, he leaves the house and meets Pat, to whom he tells his troubles Pat advises him to play off dead, to see if his wife loves him.