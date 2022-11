Not Available

Competition rider Nina Becker and movie star Niklas Tremsaal are a happy couple without a marriage certificate. Marrying is not an issue for the two - until the little niece India holds cheap plastic jewelry on Nina's finger for an engagement ring and so gets an avalanche rolling, which can not be stopped. - "Marry makes me nervous" is a joke-staged romantic comedy. Suzan Anbeh plays marrying Nina, who has to choose between her fiancé and her childhood sweetheart.