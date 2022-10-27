Not Available

Heisei Rider vs. Showa Rider: Kamen Rider Taisen feat. Super Sentai

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ishimori Productions

The Riders are usually fighting in order to protect their worlds, but this time around they are fighting each other. It seems like the fighting is connected to the Underground Empire Badan. Kamen Rider 1, Takeshi Hongo, is trying to defeat Badan and in order to do that he must defeat Gaim. Badan are using monsters from different series and are trying to continue where Shocker left off. ToQger and Kyoryuger will be joining the fight to protect world peace.

Cast

Gaku SanoKouta Kazuraba / Kamen Rider Gaim
Hiroshi FujiokaTakeshi Hongo / Kamen Rider 1
Itsuji ItaoRen Aoi / Kamen Rider Fifteen
Masahiro InoueTsukasa Kadoya / Kamen Rider Decade
Kento HandaTakumi Inui / Kamen Rider Faiz
Renn KiriyamaShotaro Hidari / Kamen Rider Double

