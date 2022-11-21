Heisse Haut

Not Available

Sorenson uses diamond robbery money to buy clinic in Corsica. His accomplice Dyonis has disappeared. Sorenson takes Dyonis' wife Valerie as mistress. Valerie takes coral fisherman Bernard as lover. Dyonis appears, Sorenson hopes Dyonis will kill Bernard. Bernard becomes lover of Sorenson's wife Katia. Bernard is found murdered, Valerie blames Sorenson, who tries to escape with his robbery fortune. He is pursued by Dyonis, who kills him. Dyonis is caught by police at airport. Katia drowns herself in the sea.