German journalist Peter Holberg arrives in Hong Kong and, by accident, he is carrying a microfilm that was destined to local gang lord, Marek. Peter is helped by another German journalist, Joan Kent, and falls in love with a night-club dancer, Colette. Colette is actually working for Marek, but betrays the gang for love - at the ultimate cost to her. The HK Police will intervene just in time to prevent Peter from further losses.