On the night of the wedding of Mohamed (Shukry Sarhan) with Adela (Souad Hosny), a letter arrives to Mohamed benefits that he was promoted and so moved to work in the Jabal "Ataka", but her mother, Aziza (Mary Munib) opposed her daughter from going with her husband to his place of work ,so Mohamed travels alone, Adila challenged her mother and follow her husband.