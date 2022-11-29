Not Available

Hel City is a piece created using anonymous Super 8 material from the ‘70s, taken by travelers and tourists around the world. The title is inspired by the name of a character in the film Metropolis—the wife of the scientist Rotwang and inspiration for his—as well as the name of the goddess of the underworld in the Nordic culture. Both with one beautiful side and another cruel one. Through a woman named Hel, Hel City reflects on the paradigm changes in the cultures of the planet due to the population explosion while looking at the cities through axes of past, present and future. Hel City is the portrait of a universal Babel