Helaas ben je het niet geworden

Eighteen-year-old Sofie would like to have a room in Amsterdam and has to take interviews for that. Again and again she has to convince the residents of a student house that she is the most suitable candidate for the vacated room. The competition is fierce and the residents are relentless. Who are accepted by the group and who are rejected? How far do the candidates go? In the world of hospitals, the utmost is demanded of one's self-awareness. What does that process of judging and being judged do with Sofie?