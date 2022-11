Not Available

The people of Ammon, a group of Lamanites, take an oath to never kill again. They rear their children with great faith. One day the wicked Ammoron threatens the peace. 2,000 young men, not bound by the covenant of their parents, are led by Helaman to defend their people. Despite their youth and inexperience these stripling warriors bravely fight because they trust their mothers’ promise that they will not be harmed.