Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) stars opposite Jon Dore in this hilarious heist comedy written and directed by Jason and Randy Sklar (Cheap Seats). A disgruntled and bored bank teller named Ray (Jon Dore) finally gets his wish for some excitement when the branch is held up by two teams of crazy robbers disguised as Rocky I, Rocky II, Batman and Robin. As the robbery unfolds, the hostages fall victim to a comedic version of the Stockholm Syndrome and begin sympathizing with their dimwitted captors, which leads to an extended siege as Ray pursues a romantic relationship with one of the robbers (Kaitlin Olson).