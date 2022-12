Not Available

From childhood, piano prodigy Hélène Grimaud honed her skills and performed around the world. Along the way, as this documentary portrait reveals, she developed a love for animals that led to the Wolf Conversation Center, which she founded in 1999. She discusses both passions with the filmmakers, who also capture footage of Grimaud with her beloved wolves and her dazzling performances of works by Brahms and Rachmaninoff.