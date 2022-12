Not Available

Dr Helen Caldicott, firebrand anti-nuclear campaigner, celebrated author and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, is too alarmed to retire. Certain that the White House's War on Terror is escalating the global nuclear arms race, she embarks on an explosive crusade across post 9/11 USA, armed with her fifth book, The New Nuclear Danger, and a furious determination to rally the American people against Star Wars and the new nuclear weapons labs before it is too late.