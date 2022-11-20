Not Available

Based on a true incident, Innocent is the compelling tale of five disparate lives that become inextricably entangled one cold Chicago morning. Told in real-time, Helix is America's first action crime drama ever to be shoot in one continuous take without any edits. Ashley, a beautiful young woman is abducted by two desperate urban youths. A street dweller, witnessing the dramatic events, is torn between becoming involved and remaining silent. Completing the cast of characters is a corrupt cop who too late realizes the devastating implications of his self-serving motives. The non-stop thriller, designed to be both gripping and thought-provoking, taps the themes of individual choice, courage, survival, loss of innocence and redemption.