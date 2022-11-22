Helix Academy: Extra Credit

Not Available

Summer's nearly over and it's time once again to check in on our favorite smooth & sexy student bodies over in the horny halls of Helix Academy. In this collection of twink tales, ass is indeed in session as we catch up with familiar faces as well as meet some very frisky freshmen. See the lovely Luke Allen seduce newcummer Gavin Phillips and get drilled by the hot young ginger jackhammer. Watch Jacob Dixon be the perfect dorm buddy and show the rope to first year fuck boy Liam Riley. Join in as Logan Cross and Kody Knight can't believe their eyes when they get an accidental peak at Troy Ryan's pound of pecker and are forced to put his meat where their mouths are. Catch all this extra curricular action and more as begins another sizzling semester of erotic adventures at Helix Academy.