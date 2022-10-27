1987

Hell Comes to Frogtown

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1987

Studio

New World Pictures

'Hell' is the name of the hero of the story. He's a prisoner of the women who now run the USA after a nuclear/biological war. Results of the war are that mutants have evolved, and the human race is in danger of extinction due to infertility. Hell is given the task of helping in the rescue of a group of fertile women from the harem of the mutant leader (resembling a frog). Hell cannot escape since he has a bomb attached to his private parts which will detonate if he strays more than a few hundred yards from his guard.

Cast

Roddy PiperSam Hell
Sandahl BergmanSpangle
William SmithCaptain Devlin / Count Sodom
Rory CalhounLooney Tunes
Cec VerrellCentinella
Nicholas WorthBull

