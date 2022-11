Not Available

Meet the Antichrist. He's been kidnapped by a group of women who've mistaken him for someone else, and now they're about to find out exactly who they're messing with. One by one the women become possessed by demonic forces and turn on each other. As the bodies begin to pile up, the girls fight for their lives and to save mankind against the Prince of Evil. Hell Fire is a blood soaked, action packed tale of revenge, murder, satanic evil and demonic possession.