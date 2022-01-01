Not Available

"Hell Girl" was adapted into a single live-action television drama series that premiered on Nippon Television from November 4, 2006 spanning 12 half-hour episodes.[23] The series was directed by Makoto Naganuma. The theme song for the series is "Dream Catcher."[24] The live action adaptation features Sayuri Iwata as Enma Ai, Kazuki Kato as Ichimoku Ren, Aya Sugimoto as Onna Hone, Saaya Irie as Shibata Tsugumi, and Kazuhiko Nishimura as Shibata Hajime. Hisahiro Ogura, the actor who portrays Wanyundou in the live-action adaptation is also the Japanese male narrator at the beginning of every episode of the anime series. Eriko Matsushima retains her role as Enma Ai's grandmother in the live action series