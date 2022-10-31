Not Available

Paris-Roubaix is a race that stands out in modern day cycling. It sends shivers down the spines of the riders who line up in Compiègne, 55km north of Paris for the spring classic. Also known as Hell of the North because of the devastation of the region at the conclusion of World War 1, it is a race not necessarily won by the strongest rider - luck plays a major part in winning the famous cobblestone trophy. This documentary takes the viewer along the bone-jarring cobbled route from the perspective of the 2007 winner, Stuart O’Grady. Other cycling legends join him to reminisce over the 115 year history of the Hell of the North. Featuring interviews with: Stuart O'Grady, Fabian Cancellara, Roger de Vlaeminck, Thor Hushovd, George Hincapie, Paul Sherwen, Phil Liggett, Scott Sunderland, Graham Watson (Photographer).