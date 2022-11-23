Hell On Earth II: The Arena of Death

Not Available

From the chilling best! In the tradition of Mad Max, here comes two hours of non-stop mayhem and violence. The time...the future. The place...hell. Everything has been destroyed after the Great War and a vicious crime control gas has been released into the atmosphere, turning all but a few of the survivors into monsters. These "meanies" created by the gas ruled the East under the control of a crazed mutant named Balrog. Balrog uses Zorack (Phil Herman), a surviving serial killer, to rid him of other dangerous humans. After these men are captured, Zorack is betrayed and thrown into the Arena Of Death, where he must battle for his life against Balrog's army of creatures. It's a futuristic, post-apocalyptic slaughterthon where only the strong will survive. This is hell....Hell On Earth!