Hell or High Water: The Story of the Nashville Rollergirls

This inspirational story follows the Nashville Rollergirls through the loss of their practice space, the move to a new game venue, injuries, relocation of key players, huge financial pressures, and even an epic flood. Ever the underdog, and with a burning in their bellies, the Nashville Rollergirls seek to prove themselves at every turn, and nothing will prevent them from achieving the goals they set. On a quest to succeed athletically on the national stage, and to keep their skater-owned-and operated organization afloat, the Nashville Rollergirls, in true Nashville spirit, refuse to accept no, can't, or won't. And in true roller derby spirit, they bring do-it-yourself to the next level.