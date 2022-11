Not Available

First-time filmmaker Mark Cross wrote, directed, and produced this suspense-horror film about a group of young adults who find themselves terrorized by a mysterious man. While on a road trip to their spring break destination, the band of college kids stops off at a motel in the desert. Soon they become the prey of a faceless maniac who may or may not even be human. Heather Shrake and Courtney Cole star. ~ Matthew Tobey, All Movie Guide