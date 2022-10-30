Hell's Fury: Wanted Dead or Alive

Not Available

A devoted daughter attempts to save her father's ranch, but realizes she will have to choose between love and the truth while fighting the greedy banker who seeks to foreclose on the property. Rancher Everet Cates is preparing to sell of his top horses when banker Samuel Mortimer sets his sights on the family business. Desperate, Everet's son Bowie botches his attempt to steal the mine payroll, prompting his feisty sister Eryn to steal his disguise, and misdirect the posse. Meanwhile, as Eryn embraces her newfound freedom outside the law, Mortimer begins using the bandit as a patsy in a scheme to steal his own money back. Later, when a pair of Texas Rangers shows up to investigate the case, Eryn finds herself falling for the same lawman who seeks to throw the bandit in prison, and prepares to make the most difficult decision of her life.