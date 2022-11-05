1955

Hell's Island

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 1955

Studio

Not Available

After being dumped by his fiancée, hard-drinking and depressed Mark Cormack (John Payne) loses his job in the Los Angeles district attorney's office and serves as bouncer in a Las Vegas casino. A wheelchair-using stranger Barzland (Francis L. Sullivan) hires him to locate a ruby that disappeared in a Caribbean plane crash. He lures Cormack into doing the job by telling him it may be in the possession of the very woman who jilted him. The ex-detective flies to remote island Santo Rosario to find the stone and investigate the mystery. When he finds his old flame he finds that her husband is in prison. Cormack, again falling for Janet, is convinced into helping him break out of jail. But Janet has other plans.

Cast

Mary MurphyJanet Martin
Eduardo NoriegaInspector Peña
Francis L. SullivanBarzland
Arnold MossPaul Armand
Paul PicerniEduardo Martin
Walter ReedLawrence

