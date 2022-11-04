Not Available

Hell's Kitchen: A New York Neighborhood is a time capsule visit to one of the big Apple's most notorious parts, made famous in movies for decades. Through stories retold by painters, tatto artisits, barbers and other coloful characters we get the picture of a vibrant multi-ethnic neighborhood where people struggled to survive, get along and move ahead, at a time when real estate development and gentrification has started to push the low income housing residents away for the benefit of affluent professionals. Featuring a number of known people as themselves: John MIchael Boyer, Griffin Dunne, Lloyd Kaufmann, Charlie Sheen, Mira Sorvino, Ivy Supersonic and more. The film concludes with a revisit to the Hell's Kitchen of 2007, where the redevelopment transformation has all but been complete.