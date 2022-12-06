Not Available

From Dante's Inferno to modern-day revival meetings, this feature-length special chronicles our views of Satan and his legendary realm. - A sweeping look at the many faces of the Satan through the ages. - Hear from survivors of near death experiences who claim to have glimpsed Hell. - Includes interviews with leading theologians and historians. From the dark Hades of Greek Mythology to the fire-and-brimstone visions of fundamentalist thunderers, Hell has long held a particular grip over the human imagination. HELL: THE DEVIL'S DOMAIN travels the world to peer into the darkest depths of this eternal fascination.