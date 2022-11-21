Not Available

Ten legendary Western stars are reunited in this action-packed tale of brothers at odds-one a decorated soldier and reluctant hero, the other a gambler who keeps company with card sharks and corrupt women-in a small mining town torn apart by civil war. When they fall for the same woman, the brothers become divided; and one man is left to face a band of ruthless killers on his own. A tribute to the great American Western, Hell to Pay is a gritty and mesmerizing tale of love, honor, duty, treachery and betrayal.