Hella Crazy 3

You would think as they grow older, they would become wiser... but it's the opposite for We Play Crazy. Coming back for the third installment, the Gaboff brothers prepare you for their most shocking film yet! After a 14 day road trip with an RV full of drunk knuckleheads, you'll never want to go on vacation again! This DVD includes new members, new stunts, new pranks, new babes, and your favorite, new injuries! So let's see if you can withstand 90 minutes of side-splitting insanity!