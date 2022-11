Not Available

John Constantine finds himself beaten and bound at the hands of a London gangster out to impress his boss by doing the dark magician in for good. A non-profit concept film that aims to re-imagine the cinematic representation of the dark hero from DC Comics and Vertigo lore, John Constantine of the "Hellblazer" series. In an adaption of Issue #230 written by Andy Diggle, "In at the deep end Pt.1."