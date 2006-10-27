Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms

A folklore professor becomes unwittingly possessed by the ancient Japanese demons of Thunder and Lightning. But when The Bureau of Paranormal Research & Defense dispatches a team of agents to investigate, a cursed samurai sword sends Hellboy to a supernatural dimension of ghosts, monsters, and feudal mayhem. Now while pyrokinetic Liz Sherman and fishboy Abe Sapien battle one very pissed-off dragon, a lost and cranky Hellboy must find his way home.
|Ron Perlman
|Hellboy (voice)
|Selma Blair
|Liz Sherman (voice)
|Doug Jones
|Abe Sapien (voice)
|Peri Gilpin
|Professor Kate Corrigan (voice)
|Gwendoline Yeo
|Kitsune (voice)
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Lightning / Kappa / Pilot (voice)
