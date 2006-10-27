2006

Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2006

Studio

IDT Entertainment

A folklore professor becomes unwittingly possessed by the ancient Japanese demons of Thunder and Lightning. But when The Bureau of Paranormal Research & Defense dispatches a team of agents to investigate, a cursed samurai sword sends Hellboy to a supernatural dimension of ghosts, monsters, and feudal mayhem. Now while pyrokinetic Liz Sherman and fishboy Abe Sapien battle one very pissed-off dragon, a lost and cranky Hellboy must find his way home.

Cast

Ron PerlmanHellboy (voice)
Selma BlairLiz Sherman (voice)
Doug JonesAbe Sapien (voice)
Peri GilpinProfessor Kate Corrigan (voice)
Gwendoline YeoKitsune (voice)
Dee Bradley BakerLightning / Kappa / Pilot (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images