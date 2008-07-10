2008

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 2008

Studio

Universal Pictures

In this continuation to the adventure of the demon superhero, an evil elf breaks an ancient pact between humans and creatures, as he declares war against humanity. He is on a mission to release The Golden Army, a deadly group of fighting machines that can destroy the human race. As Hell on Earth is ready to erupt, Hellboy and his crew set out to defeat the evil prince.

Cast

Ron PerlmanHellboy
Selma BlairLiz Sherman
Jeffrey TamborTom Manning
Doug JonesAbe Sapien
John HurtTrevor Bruttenholm
Luke GossPrince Nuada

