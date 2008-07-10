Hellboy II: The Golden Army

In this continuation to the adventure of the demon superhero, an evil elf breaks an ancient pact between humans and creatures, as he declares war against humanity. He is on a mission to release The Golden Army, a deadly group of fighting machines that can destroy the human race. As Hell on Earth is ready to erupt, Hellboy and his crew set out to defeat the evil prince.
|Ron Perlman
|Hellboy
|Selma Blair
|Liz Sherman
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Tom Manning
|Doug Jones
|Abe Sapien
|John Hurt
|Trevor Bruttenholm
|Luke Goss
|Prince Nuada
