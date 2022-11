Not Available

Tough and sexy "Hellcat" club member Kat (Lisa Neeld) gets framed for a crime she didn't commit and sent to a gruesome women's prison ruled by a maniacal warden (Patricia Culliton). She must fight her way out in order to get her revenge against ruthless and sadistic biker gang leader Rosie (Donna Hamblin).....and get help from her former lover "Snake" (Len Kabasinski) to make that revenge happen.