Hellgate: The House That Screamed 2

Six months ago, Marty Beck (Bob Dennis) rented a haunted house to inspire the writing of his new horror novel and vanished. Now, parapsychologist Dr. Pollenfax (Jon McBride) and two of his students hope to unravel the mystery. Entering the house, they're greeted by the late Mr. Beck's spirit, who informs them that they're standing at the gateway to hell -- and that Pollenfax's visit is long overdue. Leslie Culton co-stars in this chilling sequel.