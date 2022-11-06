Hellhounds on My Trail: The Afterlife of Robert Johnson

Not Available

Hellhounds On My Trail is a tribute to the influence of Delta Blues legend Robert Johnson and the effect that he has had on today's music. The film was made in conjunction with the "American Masters Series" week-long tribute put on by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and chronicles the legacy of Robert Johnson through interviews and speeches by a number of musicologists and through the performances of Robert Johnson's work by a number of fairly popular contemporary artists. The film features performances from Rob Wasserman and Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead; Keb' Mo; Robert Lockwood Jr.; G Love and Special Sauce; Gov't Mule and a lot of other performers.