Hellish Flesh

Not Available

Dr. George Medeiros is a brilliant scientist who does not find timr for beautiful wife Rachel. She falls in love with Oliver, the best friend of her husband, and soon after the two plan to kill George and inherit his fortune. Benefiting from the distraction of her husband in the laboratory, Raquel throws acid on George's face, disfiguring it. As he recovers in the hospital, Raquel and Oliver spend all his money. After months in the hospital, Dr. George comes home with a plan for revenge in mind.