Hello Again

1987

Lucy Chadman (Shelley Long) chokes to death and is resurrected by her loopy sister Zelda (Judith Ivey) on the one year anniversary of her death. Lucy, of course, does not believe she has actually been dead and thinks it is an elaborate hoax until she goes to her apartment and discovers her husband (Corbin Bernsen) married to her gold digging best friend, Kim (Sela Ward).