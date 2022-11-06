1987

Hello Again

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 1987

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Lucy Chadman (Shelley Long) chokes to death and is resurrected by her loopy sister Zelda (Judith Ivey) on the one year anniversary of her death. Lucy, of course, does not believe she has actually been dead and thinks it is an elaborate hoax until she goes to her apartment and discovers her husband (Corbin Bernsen) married to her gold digging best friend, Kim (Sela Ward).

Cast

Judith IveyZelda
Gabriel ByrneKevin Scanlon
Corbin BernsenJason Chadman
Austin PendletonJunior Lacey
Sela WardKim Lacey
Lynne ThigpenReporter #2

View Full Cast >

Images