In the city, Goofy finds his daily job much too stressful so he decides to leave this hustle and bustle for a more peaceful life in the tropics. He finds life there most enjoyable collecting shells from the beach, making a hut in which to live, getting back to nature, and even joining in the big luau feast (with meals such as shark fin soup). Yes, Goofy thinks nothing can go wrong in this paradise...until the natives need to sacrifice someone to their volcano.