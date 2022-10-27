Hello Babies

Not Available

The rich merchant Lui Ming and a his old opponent Yeung Wai fight for everything for years. This time they compete for first to be grandpa! Yeung is going have a grandson from his son Alex and daughter in law Shan. Lui therefore threat his grandnephew couple Scallop and Snowy who live off his money to have baby, or will cut off all financial supports. Lui also hire the Super Star midwife Gong San to supervise and urge Scallop and Snowy. The couple’s life turns upside down, but recalls their romantic passion of the beginning of love…