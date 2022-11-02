Hello Hopla!

Not Available

A unique avocal arty educational video. Illustrating the concept of Hopla in and interacting in a simple perfect environment. Assembleges of computer constructed pictureque hypnotic settings. Landscapes condenced to the essentials of primal shapes, colors, movement. Within this hypnotic setting the child is subtly influenced (educated) by the actions at hand. Picking fruit, walking through a park. The Belgium sound track adds immensely to this project. A pure balanced european computer generated accordian gains emotional resonance with the mesmerizing video. Sad basic music tapestry. A perfect match. Hopla lives in a mini-universe of geometric composition and basic music and you cannot help but appreciate the artistry. Highly reccommended.