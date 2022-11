Not Available

When he leaves his humble village and moves to the big city of Mumbai to make his way in the world, upstanding citizen Lallan (Rajpal Yadav) proudly takes a job as a security guard -- and soon finds himself facing wild situations far beyond his pay grade. But as his troubles mount, Lallan discovers talents he never knew he had. Dilip Shukla directs this comedy that co-stars Preeti Mehra, Makrand Anaspure and Manoj Joshi.