David Helfgott says what he thinks, plays what he feels and touches in the truest sense of the word. The Oscar winning film SHINE was inspired by his life story and brought him world fame. In 1970 the Australian child prodigy pianist suffered a nervous breakdown. He spent 11 years in mental institutions. In HELLO I AM DAVID we embark on a journey to discover not only the concert pianist, but also experience his unique view on our world: a world of love, wonder and wisdom.