Hello Life is a documentary film about the real life of 15 people in 2017. Those people involved live in north and south of China, contains peddlers, the visual impaired, pub dancer, veteran, single mother, window cleaner, free-lancer, voluntary bike sharing maintainers, rickshaw puller, screw-seller, heart disease patient, forest ranger and so forth. Each of them makes great efforts to tough life while those efforts are exactly the light of life itself.